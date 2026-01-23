The Traitors’ Rachel Earns Praise as a ‘Brilliant’ Traitor from Recently Eliminated Contestants

The latest eliminations on BBC’s The Traitors have brought high praise for Rachel, a contestant who remains a key player in the competition. Despite being accused of treachery, Rachel has earned respect from those who left the show, with Adam and Sam hailing her as a “brilliant” traitor and a strong contender to reach the final.

Sam and Adam’s departure from the show followed a dramatic episode, with Adam being “murdered” by the traitors, while Sam was voted out by his fellow contestants. Speaking after their eliminations on ITV’s Lorraine, both expressed admiration for Rachel’s strategic gameplay. Adam, a 34-year-old builder from Essex, stated, “She’s brilliant at what she does… People follow her around, and I can see her going to the final.” Meanwhile, Sam, 34, an account manager, agreed, calling Rachel’s performance “phenomenal.” Reflecting on his own exit, Sam admitted he was “blown away” by the discovery that Rachel was behind the move against him, adding, “It’s really difficult watching it back and thinking ‘how did I miss that?’”

Rachel’s Stealthy Strategy Sets Her Apart

Rachel, who works as a head of communications, was selected as a traitor by host Claudia Winkleman when the show began earlier this month. Despite her low profile, she has excelled in recent challenges, staying under the radar while outplaying rivals. Her tactics were put to the test when fellow traitor Fiona accused Rachel of being a traitor in front of the group. However, this challenge backfired, leading to Fiona’s elimination after a tense confrontation.

Rachel’s position as a traitor remains secure after a recent round table, where she did not receive a single vote, while Sam was sent home. Adam noted how difficult the environment on the show was, describing it as “overwhelming” and admitting he felt “out of my depth.” He also reflected on his actions during a task, where he took the only shield available to protect himself from being murdered by the traitors, which put him under suspicion.

As the game progresses, Rachel and her fellow traitor Stephen have continued to eliminate contestants, with their next target yet to be revealed. The fate of three contestants, Jessie, Matthew, and Faraaz, is currently hanging in the balance, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next episode of The Traitors on BBC One and iPlayer.