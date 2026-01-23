The Traitors’ Latest Twist: Suspicion Grows After Ben’s Elimination

The drama escalates on BBC’s hit show The Traitors as a second elimination shakes up the group dynamics. Following a tense round of votes, 32-year-old retiree Ben was ousted from the competition, leaving both contestants and viewers questioning the motives behind his elimination.

The fourth season of The Traitors, which premiered on January 1, has been full of deception and strategic maneuvering. Host Claudia Winkleman introduced the Traitors this season: Stephen (32), Hugo (51), and Rachel (42), alongside a hidden Traitor whose identity is yet to be revealed. As the show progresses, the tension between the Faithfuls and the Traitors continues to mount.

Ben’s ‘Murder’ Fuels Doubts Among Contestants

During the January 3 episode, the Traitors were tasked with selecting a target for elimination. Ben, who had quickly earned the suspicion of the group, became the focus of their strategy. Despite his attempts to align with others, his ‘murder’ in the game sent shockwaves through the castle.

The intrigue deepened after Netty, a nursery school teacher, was voted out in an earlier episode, bringing Ross into the spotlight due to his prior relationship with her. The pair’s outside connection raised alarms about possible collusion, prompting the Faithfuls to scrutinize Ross’s actions more closely.

As the game unfolds, the story takes another turn when it’s revealed that Ben had warned his fellow contestants, including James, Stephen, Fiona, Ellie, and Jessie, to point the finger at Ross if he were eliminated. However, Jessie noted that since Ross wasn’t present for that discussion, it was possible the Traitor involved in that conversation had orchestrated the narrative to shift blame onto him.

The revelation that Ben had played a role in suggesting Ross as the scapegoat has cast a shadow of doubt over the London contestant. With the identity of the Secret Traitor still a mystery, viewers have been quick to speculate on the role this hidden figure played in Ben’s demise. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) theorized, “The secret traitor must have been in the room with Ben to put him up to be killed and that’s how his name ended up on the list and the secret traitor wanted it blamed on Ross?”

The elimination of Ben has left the contestants on edge, and Stephen, reflecting on the unfolding events, admitted, “This is my first big mistake in the game.” As the mystery of the Secret Traitor continues to build, fans eagerly await to see how this latest twist will shape the alliances and betrayals to come.

For now, the show remains full of suspense, with each elimination further entangling the players in a web of deception. The Traitors is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.