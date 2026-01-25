The Traitors Contestant Opens Up About Shock Elimination After ‘Tiny Mistake’

In an emotional interview on BBC Breakfast, former The Traitors contestant Amanda shared the details of her sudden exit from the reality show, describing how a small mistake led to her shocking elimination. Despite being a dedicated “Faithful,” Amanda’s uncertainty at a critical moment ultimately sealed her fate.

Accusations and Fate Decided by Luck

Amanda, an ex-police officer, found herself at the center of suspicion after causing confusion among the other contestants. Despite remaining loyal throughout, her actions during the roundtable raised doubts among her fellow players, leaving them unsure whether she could truly be trusted. During the elimination vote, Amanda and Reece were tied, forcing the group to vote once more. However, the deadlock was broken when each contestant was asked to select a box at random, with one containing a shield that would ensure safety. Unfortunately for Amanda, Reece picked the shield and stayed in the game, while Amanda was eliminated. His time on the show was also brief, as he was later “murdered” by the traitors, just moments after Amanda’s banishment.

Reflecting on her unexpected exit, Amanda revealed her frustration. “I was really sad! I looked at them all, and I thought – when you look at them, and they know you’re Faithful, they just think, ‘Urgh, we’ve made a mistake.’” She expressed how a single misstep—giving two conflicting names during the roundtable—was enough to cast doubt on her loyalty. “Then I voted for Jade, but I said someone else,” she admitted, confessing that the confusion she created ultimately led to her downfall. “If you make one tiny mistake, they leap onto it, and it’s like a deck of cards,” she added, explaining how quickly the other contestants turned on her. Despite being an experienced police officer, Amanda acknowledged that her skills didn’t translate well to the devious world of The Traitors.

Currently, the remaining contestants on The Traitors have eliminated two traitors: Hugo and Fiona. Fiona’s elimination came after a dramatic moment in which she publicly revealed her true allegiance to the group. “You may be very surprised to hear that I am, I am a Traitor!” she confessed, marking a significant moment for the show. Both Fiona and Rachel, along with Stephen, remain a part of the deception that has been the focal point of the series. Viewers have continued to be kept in the dark about the full extent of the traitors’ schemes, adding a layer of suspense as the game progresses.

