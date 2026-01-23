The Traitors Contestant Jade Reveals Devastating Family Tragedy

In an emotional moment during the latest episode of the BBC hit show The Traitors, Jade, a PhD student and one of the contestants, opened up about her heartbreaking family history, leaving both her fellow contestants and viewers visibly moved.

As the remaining players discussed how they would spend the prize money, Jade shared the painful story of her past. She revealed that her parents had divorced when she was just seven years old, and her mother, Maggie Fung, moved back to Hong Kong. However, Jade’s mother and her half-sister tragically died in a murder-suicide in 2018. Jade’s confession left many of her fellow contestants in tears, with her emotional strength resonating with viewers watching at home.

The Shocking Loss

Jade’s mother and her seven-year-old half-sister were found dead in their Kowloon apartment in Hong Kong in August 2018, according to reports from The Daily Mail. They were discovered by firefighters after a domestic worker raised the alarm. The authorities confirmed that both had been dead for up to a week, and a suicide note was found at the scene. Jade’s mother, Maggie, had been in the midst of a breakup, which may have led to the devastating events.

Speaking candidly on the show, Jade explained the profound impact of the tragedy, saying, “I was very close with her, so it was a shock to the system. Our parents form a part of our own identity. I had to rebuild myself.” The grief, Jade confessed, has shaped her approach to relationships, admitting that it takes time for her to open up to others, which may come across as standoffish to some.

In the wake of her tragic loss, Jade has worked hard to rebuild her life, and she expressed pride in her accomplishments. She shared that her ultimate goal was to purchase a home, a place she could call her own, after enduring such profound personal loss.

The heartache did not go unnoticed, with viewers rallying behind Jade. One fan wrote, “Jade is such a force of nature and a beautifully strong person. If any of the faithfuls win, I hope it’s her.” Jade’s resilience and ability to carry on despite her past has won the admiration of many.

Jade’s Personal Journey and Family Background

In addition to her tragic loss, Jade’s family background is noteworthy. Her father, Stuart, is a former head of currency trading at HSBC. In 2016, he was accused of using insider information to profit from a £2.6 billion currency deal, but the case was dropped by American prosecutors in August 2023.

In a dramatic turn of events during the latest episode, Jade faced intense scrutiny from the other players as they deliberated over who to banish from the game. She narrowly avoided elimination, while her fellow contestant Ellie was sent home. To everyone’s surprise, Ellie revealed in her departure speech that she had been in a relationship with former contestant Ross, who had already been eliminated earlier in the game.

Meanwhile, the game continued to unfold with further twists. In a shocking moment, faithful contestant Jessie was murdered, and Traitors Stephen and Rachel were left to decide who would receive the ceremonial dagger in the show’s latest twist.