The trailer for Netflix’s next film “He’s All That,” starring TikTok sensation Addison Rae, has been released.

The trailer for “He’s All That,” a modern remake of the 1999 classic adolescent film “She’s All That,” featuring TikTok sensation Addison Rae, was recently published on Netflix.

The gender-flipped version will be released on Netflix on August 27 and will include Tanner Buchanan, the 22-year-old star of “Cobra Kai,” as Rae’s love interest.

In the film, Rae plays Padgett Sawyer, a budding beauty influencer who takes on the task of transforming Cameron Kweller (Buchanan), the least popular student in her high school, into prom king. Sawyer was inspired to take on the challenge after learning that her boyfriend, 22-year-old actor Peyton Meyer, had been cheating on her, resulting in a humiliating on-camera breakup.

According to E! News, Buchanan’s character in the film is described as “a terrible disaster,” “strange,” and “antisocial” as a school pariah.

As prom night approaches, Sawyer discovers that she and Kweller have completely different styles as she attempts to turn the “strange man” into prom king. However, as is to be expected, the two fall in love during the transition.

Mark Waters, the filmmaker of “Mean Girls,” is directing “He’s All That.” Rachel Leigh Cook, who played Sawyer’s mother in the original “She’s All That,” also appears in the new picture.

Kourtney Kardashian of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” makes her film debut in “He’s All That,” playing Sawyer’s older and wiser pal.

Kardashian shared an Instagram photo earlier this month in which she looks to be researching her role in the film.

Fans reacted positively to her cameo role in the film, with the post receiving over 1.4 million likes.

According to E! News, Kardashian has become close to 20-year-old Rae this year, but their collaboration “He’s All That” may be their finest yet. Photos of the two stars partying, shopping, and enjoying themselves on beach outings were also included in the piece.

In an Instagram birthday message for Rae last October, Kardashian referred to the Tiktok star as a “angel.”

“Everyone wish this angel @addisonraee a very happy birthday (A real friendship reel ),” she had written. Fans appreciate their close friendship despite their large age gap, and the brief clip has been seen over 10 million times.