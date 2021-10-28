The trailer for ‘Lightyear’ has been released. Yes, Buzz Lightyear will have a backstory.

The first trailer for Disney-computer-animated Pixar’s science fiction action flick “Lightyear,” which tells the origin tale of the Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear, was unveiled on Wednesday. “Good Morning America” on ABC showed the trailer. Buzz Lightyear’s human-life space travels and missions are depicted in “Lightyear.” He heroically lifts out into space to investigate distant planets, as shown in the teaser.

The film “Lightyear” will be released on June 17th.

Angus MacLane is the director of the picture. Buzz Lightyear is voiced by actor Chris Evans.

In the previous four Toy Story films, Allen provided the voice-over for Buzz Lightyear.

The film will be serious and humorous, but not ridiculous, according to MacLane on “Good Morning America.”

“At first glance, you could say, ‘This looks like a ‘Toy Story’ movie.’ “Not so fast,” he replied.

“See, when we designed Buzz Lightyear for the first ‘Toy Story,’ we imagined him as a toy based on some very great character from an epic, blockbuster film.” So, after all these years, we’ve decided it’s finally time to make that film.

"And so, this is a picture in which we learn about Buzz Lightyear and the Space Rangers' origins, as well as all of the wonderful things that go along with that, but it's supposed to be this movie in the best sense of the term." It's a picture that honors the sensations evoked by sci-fi films from the late 1970s and early 1980s."