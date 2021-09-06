The tracklist for Lisa Manoban’s solo album, ‘Lalisa,’ has been released.

Five days before the album’s release on Friday, Blackpink’s official Twitter account revealed the song names from Lisa Manoban’s first solo album, “Lalisa.”

According to a banner released on Sunday by the group’s Twitter handle, Manoban’s solo debut album will have two songs: “Lalisa” and “Money.”

The album also includes instrumental versions of the two songs, giving fans a total of four tracks.

Manoban posted the same poster to her Instagram account, along with the titles of the album’s two tracks.

Teddy and Bekuh Boom wrote the words for “Lalisa,” and they also composed the music together 24, according to the poster.

The track was also arranged by 24.

Similarly, Bekuh Boom, Vince, and R.Tee wrote and composed the lyrics for “Money.” 24 and R.Tee collaborated on the track’s arrangement.

On Thursday, Blackpink’s Twitter account published a visual teaser for Manoban’s solo album.

It then shared a lyric poster with a motorcycle and the phrase “Catch me if you can” two days later.

Manoban has also released a teaser trailer for her upcoming album.

In the clip, the 24-year-old Thai singer is seen surrounded by smoke and illuminated by city lights, with city structures in the background. Its soundtrack had an unsettling quality to it, which matched the video’s strange appearance. The video ended with the title of the album and its official release date scrolling across the screen.

Manoban is the third member of Blackpink to release a solo album, following Jennie Kim, who released “Solo” in 2018, and Rosé, who released “R” in March.

Jisoo is the only member of the group who has yet to make a statement about a solo endeavor. Despite this, there has already been a lot of talk about her album on the internet. In fact, some “Blinks” speculate that the title should begin with the letter O.

Manoban will play “Lalisa” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday to promote her album.

Rosé also performed her single “On the Ground” on the show in March.

Unsurprisingly, the members of “Blinks” are ecstatic about Manoban’s upcoming solo album.

In fact, the singer’s Instagram post has received over 1.7 million likes so far. Since the announcement, tweets with the hashtag #Lalisa have flooded Twitter.