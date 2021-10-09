The tourist town explains why the most important winter event has been postponed.

One of the most important social events in a Merseyside town whose economy is based on tourism has been canceled.

The annual switch-on of Southport’s Christmas lights will not take place this year.

Every year, hundreds of people flock to the town center for the festival, which sees Lord Street closed to allow for the installation of a stage, a huge screen, fairground rides, and food booths.

However, the Southport Business Improvement District (BID) has announced that the funds will be used to fund a month-long series of events that will provide “greater benefit to the town’s businesses.”

The announcement comes as a shock to some, following the cancellation of a slew of major events due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Both the 2020 and this year’s Southport Flower Shows have been canceled, with the event’s charity stating that the decisions were taken “with a heavy heart.”

The Southport Air Show has been postponed as well, with the last show scheduled for July 2019.

On Facebook, dozens of Sandgrounders have reacted to the news.

One woman expressed her “heartbreak” over the decision, claiming that Southport wouldn’t be Southport without the switch-on.

“Everything is cancelled in Southport this year,” remarked another.

“I believe Christmas lights are the least of our town’s concerns,” a third wrote.

Peter Andre, who was paid £11,000 for a 20-minute performance at Southport’s most recent Christmas switch-on event in 2019, was the star attraction.

The entire event, according to Southport BID, cost £45,000. This included all operational costs, all performers, and all accompanying marketing and promotion.

To balance out Mr. Andre’s charge, other artists were at a reduced rate.

According to The Washington Newsday, Sefton Council does not have a funding for Christmas celebrations.

“This was deleted as part of the budget setting process a couple of years ago due to government cuts,” the local administration previously stated.

However, in previous years, the council has provided funding to established community groups from across the borough to assist them in purchasing their own trees and lights.