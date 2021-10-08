The top recommendations for Sober October from the Reviews Club.

Pumpkin Spice and Halloween are often the first things that come to mind when thinking of October.

In one regard, though, October is identical to January… It’s a month when many individuals try to quit drinking.

People who want to reduce their alcohol intake (or completely cut out booze) have a variety of reasons for doing so, and they may find themselves as the odd man out at parties.

Isn’t it true that a glass of lemonade doesn’t have the same effect as a cocktail or a bottle of beer?

But there are lots of alternatives so you don’t have to lose out on the fun, and I’ve compiled a list of some of the greatest…

Sobersauce offers a variety of non-alcoholic beers in flavors you may not have tried before.

It’s a great option for beer drinkers trying to cut back, and it’s definitely worth a try during Sober October.

The variety of flavors astonished me, and my favorite was the Free Gelato Berries & Cream option.

I adore sweet flavors, so I was overjoyed to see that they were catered for.

You can choose between vegan and non-vegan options, and there’s also a handy tasting note guide included.

Taste guides are always a fun addition, either validating what you can taste or making you wonder how anyone could detect a pineapple note in something that just tastes like hops.

This is a great choice for beer drinkers, and you can purchase your own right here.

4 out of 5 stars

Hip Pop Kombucha is packaged in stylish glass bottles that remind me of a bar.

Strawberry & Pineapple, Ginger & Yuzu, Blueberry & Ginger, and Apple & Elderflower are the four flavors of the alcohol-free fermented tea.

Kombucha has a taste that reminds me of bourbon, yet it doesn’t make me intoxicated.

If you’re seeking for something new to try, I strongly advise you to do so. My favorite is the Apple & Elderflower, which has a pleasant but not overpowering flavor.

These are finest served cold and are available here.

4 out of 5 stars

Feragaia is a non-alcoholic spirit that tastes like gin to me.

Feragaia is a non-alcoholic spirit that tastes like gin to me.

It's light and refreshing without being overbearing, and it comes with a handy cocktail guide to prepare your own drinks at home.