The thug who terrorized the estate has been returned to prison.

A man from the Wirral has been sentenced to prison for violating the terms of his gang injunction.

Kieran Salkeld, 27, of Beechwood’s St Oswalds Avenue, was sentenced today for using a phone he hadn’t declared to the authorities.

Following an investigation, Salkeld was found to have broken his restrictions, including not disclosing his non-association agreement and having a cellphone in his possession that had not been declared as required.

During a hearing today at Wirral Magistrates, Salkeld was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison.

The gang injunction was first granted on May 13th, 2019, after police and other local agencies gathered substantial data to develop a picture of the damage Salkeld and others were having on communities in the Birkenhead area.

This includes comments from police officers, police incident logs, and CCTV footage. Salkeld has previously been imprisoned for violating the terms of the agreement.

He was previously sentenced to 168 days in prison in September 2020 for violating the terms of the gang injunction after avoiding a jail sentence due to his apparent worry for his partner’s NHS employment.

Salkeld wove in and out of traffic along Stopgate Lane, into Long Lane, and over a railway bridge on Hartley Avenue in a “very risky manoeuvre,” according to Liverpool Crown Court.

The chase was called off in Walton, but Salkeld was later recognized thanks to surveillance footage.

Salkeld was also caught on camera fighting in the Cool Room nightclub about 2.20 a.m. on March 3, 2019.

However, the Wirral man avoided prison as his legal team argued that if he was imprisoned, his partner’s employment with the NHS may be jeopardized. They claimed that she would be obliged to care for the couple’s child, putting her job in jeopardy.

Salkeld was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for 18 months, after admitting to unsafe driving and threatening behavior. He has 21 previous convictions for 26 offenses, according to the court.

Speaking after today's sentencing Wirral Community Policing Sergeant Kevin Reid said to the ECHO : "This shows again what a powerful tool such injunctions can be in our efforts.