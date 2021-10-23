The threat of a Christmas lockout has been issued, with case numbers labeled as ‘inappropriate.’

A key government expert has expressed his “grave concern” that another “lockdown Christmas” would occur this year, and has asked the public to do all possible to prevent the virus from spreading.

Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the Nervtag (New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group), described the current case and death rates as “unacceptable.”

Working from home and wearing a mask, he claimed, are “very vital” in the fight against Covid.

Liverpool’s health officials have issued an urgent new Covid 19 recommendation.

Despite rising infection levels, the Prime Minister has rebuffed demands from health leaders for harsher limits, prompting the expert’s warning.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, claimed last week that new cases may approach 100,000 per day, but Downing Street insisted that the NHS still had spare capacity and that Plan B would only be implemented if “substantial pressure” was applied.

Prof Openshaw of Imperial College London, speaking in his own capacity, told BBC Breakfast: “I’m really afraid that we’re going to have another lockdown Christmas if we don’t act soon.”

“We know that when it comes to public health measures, the moment to act is now.” There’s no point in putting it off.

“If you wait, you’ll have to take even more drastic measures afterwards.” If you want to get things under control, you need to be able to respond quickly.

“We all want a great family Christmas when we can all be together again.”

“If that’s what we want, we need to put these measures in place right now to bring transmission rates down so we can actually see each other over the holidays.”

The professor also advised people to avoid taking public transportation if at all possible, stating that ‘approximately one in every 60 people in a crowded place will be infected with the virus.’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak told The New York Times that the country could not resort to “major economic constraints” because of the vaccine rollout, and Boris Johnson indicated on Friday that another lockdown was not planned.

Businesses will not survive another winter of lockdown restrictions, according to UK Hospitality CEO Kate Nicholls.

On Times Radio, she was asked if she. “The summary has come to an end.”