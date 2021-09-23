The third installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise will hit theaters earlier than expected, according to reports.

Fans of the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise won’t have to wait nearly as long for the next installment, as the third installment has been pushed back from its original release date.

The initial release date for “Fantastic Beasts 3” was July 15, 2022. According to Variety, Warner Bros. has chosen to move the film’s premiere ahead three months, and it will now be released in theaters on April 15 of next year.

Given Warner Bros.’ decision to forego same-day HBO Max releases in favor of a purely theatrical release for all of its titles next year, the change to Easter weekend is considered as smart. This would ensure that the film is well-received.

Many industry insiders may not have been surprised by the change, given Warner Bros. had previously secured an Easter weekend schedule for an untitled event film.

According to Deadline, the studio has had notable box office debuts during Easter weekend in the past, including $166 million for “Batman v Superman,” $6.21 million for “Clash of the Titans,” and most recently, $48 million for “Godzilla v. Kong,” which raked in $48 million in five days despite the pandemic.

The third film’s official title and description have also been revealed by the studio: “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.”

“Professor Albus Dumbledore is aware that Gellert Grindelwald, a powerful Dark wizard, is plotting to gain control of the wizarding world. He entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches, and one brave Muggle baker on a risky expedition, where they face old and new animals and struggle with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers,” according to the official logline of the film.

The title implies that the impending “Fantastic Beasts” installment will reveal Albus Dumbledore’s deepest, darkest secrets. One of them might be Dumbledore’s crush on Grindelwald, as author J.K. Rowling previously stated that the third film in the series will answer many of the franchise’s unanswered problems.

According to Screen Rant, fan theory suggests that Newt Scamander and his companions will eventually learn Dumbledore’s strong affections for Grindelwald, allowing the franchise to stop denying Dumbledore’s homosexuality.

"Secrets of Dumbledore" is directed by David Yates, who previously directed "Harry Potter." Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law will reprise their roles as Newt and Albus respectively.