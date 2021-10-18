The thief takes. Just eat the rider’s bike and replace it with a’scruffy’ one.

A robber who stole a mountain bike from a building in Liverpool’s city centre also left his own bike behind.

Connor McLarnon, 25, told The Washington Newsday that his mountain bike was stolen early on October 13 from Kings Dock Mill on Tabley Street in the Baltic Quarter.

The man who took Connor’s Boardman cycle left his own bike at the scene, according to Connor, who used the bike to make deliveries for online food delivery service Just Eat.

“It was this old shabby bike that he plainly no longer required,” he explained. Even that, I believe, was taken. It still had a piece of a lock attached to the frame. As a result, he upgraded from a dreadful bike to my £600 mountain bike.” Connor, from Northern Ireland, claimed that his bike was stolen from the apartment building’s ground floor.

“The CCTV showed him hanging around the protected building,” he claimed. However, he was able to get admission when a couple entered. They presumably thought he was a resident or a visitor, so they held the door wide for him.

“I should have transported my bike upstairs to my room after locking it in the reception area.”

Connor estimated that he would need a few months to get back on his feet financially.

“I work for Just Eat to supplement my income from an office job,” he explained. To pay my rent at Kings Dock Mill, I need to work two jobs.

“As a result, I’ll have to buy a new mountain bike, which is not inexpensive, and it’ll take me a few months to recover from this setback.”

“I believe bike theft is now a serious issue.”

“We were contacted at 8.15pm on Wednesday 13th October to complaints an unknown criminal had obtained access to the ground floor communal area of flats on Kings Dock Mill in Tabley Street, Liverpool and taken a bike,” a police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

“The break-in is thought to have occurred between 1 and 1.20 a.m. on that day.”

“Investigations have been conducted.”

Anyone with information is asked to forward it to me via DM. “The summary has come to an end.”