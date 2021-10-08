The Television Academy has announced that ‘Squid Game’ is eligible for a Primetime Emmy nomination.

According to the Television Academy, Netflix’s mega-popular Korean-language survival series “Squid Game” is eligible for a Primetime Emmy nomination.

Because it was produced under the guidance of Netflix, an American company, the most-watched series on the streaming site could win a nod ahead of the forthcoming awards season. As a result, it is eligible for a Primetime Emmy nomination.

The Television Academy agreed to Variety that the violent and controversial show “Squid Game” can receive an Emmy nomination because it was developed with the intention of being released in the United States.

The creators of the hit show, on the other hand, will have to choose between Primetime Emmys and International Emmys. It is eligible for the International Emmys because it was produced worldwide. The show will not be permitted to compete in the US-centric version of the Emmys if it enters the worldwide version of the awards presentation. This is due to the fact that the Television Academy does not allow for Emmy double-dipping.

If “Squid Game” enters the Primetime Emmys, it will be up against a lot of competition, given the large number of eligible entrants each year. Furthermore, according to Variety, the Emmys aren’t known for rewarding shows with a lot of violence.

Despite this, many fans of the famous show are already predicting that “Squid Game” will follow in the footsteps of 2019’s “Parasite,” a South Korean film that won the Academy Award for Best Picture despite being made in a language other than English.

In related news, Netflix has decided to cut some scenes from “Squid Game” that featured a genuine phone number after the owner received a flood of calls as a result of the show’s success.

According to Reuters, the streaming giant and local production company Siren Pictures announced on Wednesday that scenes depicting the phone number on the invitation card given to potential series participants will be edited because the South Korean woman who owns the working number has been receiving thousands of calls since the show premiered.

“Squid Game” is a show about an underground system that forces cash-strapped people to participate in a series of children’s games in exchange for a large cash award at the end. Failure to pass any of the games or breaking any of the regulations, on the other hand, will result in a contestant’s death.