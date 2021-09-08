The Teaser Trailer For Keanu Reeves’ ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Is Now Available On An Interactive Website [Watch].

The teaser trailer for Keanu Reeves’ highly anticipated film “The Matrix Resurrections” was revealed in a unique approach on Tuesday. The teaser was released on an interactive website that allowed viewers to choose between a blue or red pill, each of which displayed a separate movie.

When a user picks the red pill on the website, a succession of action-packed sequences appear, with Reeves demonstrating his fighting talents. When the user selects the blue pill, however, it displays a world from 1999’s “The Matrix,” which aficionados are already familiar with.

“See the entire trailer tomorrow,” said the statement at the end of both videos. Taking into account both teasers, the creators gave fans the opportunity to choose the basic story of the film from two different perspectives.

Carrie-Anne Moss, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Daniel Bernhardt, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II star alongside Reeves in the film.

Chopra took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of the red and blue pills that was shown before the teaser was played.

“Yep! It’s nearly time for you to take that tablet. “Trailer at 6 a.m. PT (6:30 p.m. IST) on Thursday,” the actress said in the description. “Go ahead and try it for yourself by clicking the link in my bio. She went on to say, “The choice is yours!”

Following the teaser’s publication on Tuesday, fans took to Twitter to express their delight.

“He is THE ONE #MatrixResurrections #MATRIX,” one fan said, comparing the actor’s first installment look to the recently released teaser look.

The preview video was also posted by a fan.

“The outline of #Avatar, #Inception, #Matrix are kind of similar where it’s combined with Theme of Clone – Mind Control, Dream Control, Super Computer World – Mind Control,” one user said in an attempt to summarize the film’s concept. No matter how far they go, they must eventually return to reality. But in Avatar, Eywa changed that.”

Lana Wachowski co-wrote and directed “The Matrix Resurrections,” the fourth part of the “Matrix” saga. The film will be released on December 22nd.

Reeves is now working on “Super Pets” in addition to the “Matrix” franchise. In addition, the actor will appear in the TV miniseries “Rain.”