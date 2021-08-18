The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and the earthquake in Haiti are addressed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke out about the present crises in Afghanistan and Haiti. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex addressed the Taliban’s control of Afghanistan in a joint statement released Tuesday, as well as the recent terrible earthquake in Haiti that killed over 2,000 people.

“Right now, the world is particularly fragile,” they said in a joint statement. “We are dumbfounded as we all feel the various levels of agony caused by the situation in Afghanistan. We are all heartbroken as we see the humanitarian situation in Haiti unfold, with the prospect of it getting worse after last weekend’s earthquake. And we are all worried as we see the global health problem continue, compounded by new mutations and incessant misinformation.”

“Whether we recognize it or not, when a person or a community suffers, a piece of each of us suffers with them. And, despite the fact that we were not designed to exist in a state of agony, we have been socialized to tolerate it. It’s easy to feel powerless, but we can all work together to put our principles into action,” they concluded.

Prince Harry and Meghan asked their supporters to support organizations that are in need during these difficult times, and they urged world leaders to “rapidly progress the humanitarian conversations.”

“It is the decisions we make now as an international community—to alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet—that will demonstrate our humanity,” the statement ended.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed the statement, which was followed by a note from “The Archewell Team” expressing the organization’s commitment to assist troops in Afghanistan and work with the World Central Kitchen in Haiti.

The Archewell Team emphasized its commitment to combating misinformation and working to achieve vaccine equity in the note. The group also provides connections to resources where people can learn how to assist those who have been affected by recent worldwide disasters.

The Archewell Team advised, “Take care of yourselves, and let’s keep taking care of one other.”