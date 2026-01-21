‘The Swedish Connection’: Netflix’s WWII Drama to Premiere in February

Netflix is set to expand its Nordic film offerings with the release of The Swedish Connection, a WWII drama that highlights a little-known chapter of Swedish history. The film, based on true events, will be available globally on Netflix starting February 19, 2026, following a limited theatrical run in Nordic countries beginning February 6. It will also have its world premiere at the Göteborg Film Festival on January 25.

Gripping Story of Swedish Heroes During WWII

Directed and written by Thérèse Ahlbeck and Marcus Olsson, The Swedish Connection unfolds in 1942, during a period when Sweden was striving to maintain its neutrality amid the growing tension of World War II. The film centers on a secretive, high-stakes operation within the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, where a group of bureaucrats took extraordinary risks to aid Jews during the Holocaust.

The story begins with a legal department under the leadership of Gösta Engzell, where visa applications for Jewish refugees are largely ignored to avoid provoking Nazi Germany. However, the appointment of a new staff member, Rut Vogel, sparks a shift in policy. She begins questioning the government’s stance amidst rising rumors of extermination camps, which leads to a dangerous but courageous policy change that ultimately helps save many lives.

Henrik Dorsin, Sissela Benn, and Johan Glans take on the key roles in this film, portraying unsung heroes who use paperwork, legal loopholes, and their influence to confront the Nazi war machine. With its fast-paced narrative and tense atmosphere, the film captures a pivotal moment in Swedish history, where moral conviction clashed with bureaucratic indifference.

The movie has a runtime of 100 minutes and is presented in Swedish and German, with English subtitles and an English dub available. Cinematography by Joachim Heden and a stirring musical score by Johan Testad and Kaspar Kaae further complement the film’s historical significance.

As Netflix continues to prioritize international productions, The Swedish Connection represents a major addition to its catalog of Nordic films. The drama promises to bring a fresh perspective to the global audience, shedding light on an often-overlooked aspect of WWII history. Fans of gripping, real-world stories will find much to appreciate in this evocative and impactful narrative.