The striker explains why his £19 million transfer to Liverpool was prompted by a “tough” circumstance.

Dominic Solanke, a former Liverpool striker, has spoken out about his decision to leave Chelsea and move to Anfield in 2017.

The 24-year-old joined Liverpool after his contract at Chelsea expired that summer, with the Reds jumping in to grab him.

Because Solanke was under the age of 24 at the time, Liverpool was required to pay Chelsea a compensation cost that would normally have been assessed by a tribunal.

Solanke was valued at roughly £3 million by Liverpool, but Chelsea requested £10 million.

Negotiations went on throughout the 2017/18 season before the two teams agreed to an undisclosed compromise sum in order to avoid a tribunal hearing.

Solanke has explained why he left Chelsea for Liverpool and why he chose to move to Anfield.

“My contract with Chelsea had come to an end, and I was considering my alternatives.” Solanke told Goal.com, “Liverpool came in.”

“I understood they wanted to offer young players opportunity because they’re such a huge club.”

“I believe that’s what drew me there.”

Despite entering with a lot of promise, Solanke would only stay with Liverpool for 18 months before being moved to Bournemouth.

He only scored one goal in his 27 appearances, which came against Brighton on the final day of the season in 2018.

After failing to contend regularly for starting berths with the likes of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah, Solanke was moved to Bournemouth for an initial cost of £19 million, which could climb with add-ons.

The striker, who is still with Cherries, has detailed why he thought he wasn’t given as many opportunities at Liverpool as he would have liked.

“Nothing is a given in football,” he remarked, “and the front three were really magnificent while I was there.”

“I’m not sure anyone could have gotten in front of them.”

“I wasn’t as productive as I am now, so that played a part, but breaking into a top squad with talented players like that was always going to be difficult.”