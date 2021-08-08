The ‘Storybook’ Dance with Princess Diana is revisited by John Travolta: ‘The Whole Room Cleared.’

When Princess Diana danced with John Travolta more than three decades ago, one of her dreams came true.

Travolta, 67, revealed fresh details about his iconic dance with Diana, Princess of Wales at a 1985 White House dinner hosted by President Ronald Reagan in a sneak peek of the upcoming PBS series “In Their Own Words: Diana, Princess of Wales.”

According to the actor, he “went into the event with a really humble mindset” since he felt like “an extra in a room full of extremely important people.”

Later that night, Nancy Reagan, the former first lady, contacted Travolta with a special request from Princess Diana.

Nancy Reagan patted me on the shoulder around 10 p.m. and said, ‘The princess, her desire is to dance with you.’ He asked, “Would you like to dance with her tonight?” “And I replied, ‘Of course.’”

As the clock approached midnight, the first lady took him to meet Princess Diana so he could ask her to dance. When Travolta approached the king, he confessed that his heart began to race because he was so terrified.

He remembered, “I tap her on the shoulder, and she turns around and looks at me, and she had that kind of timid dip [of her chin]that she did, and she looked up at me, and I asked, ‘Would you want to dance with me?'”

“The entire room fell silent. Travolta said, “We danced for what seemed like 15 minutes.” “It was like something out of a fairy tale. When everything was done, we bowed, and she was gone, and I was gone, and my vehicle had transformed into a pumpkin.”

Princess Diana’s astrologer, Debbie Frank, said the late princess “liked dancing” and “gave genuine delight to everyone else.”

Princess Diana, according to royal historian Kate Williams, was already a global sensation at the time of the supper.

“Diana’s visit to America in 1985 confirmed her presence on the global scene. She was no longer the naive, youthful girl she had been. She was a great celebrity, the world’s most famous woman. People cited Williams as saying, “Di-mania moved from Britain throughout the world, and then it conquered the planet.”

It wasn’t the first time Princess Diana had expressed an interest in dance. She left her place in the royal box during a gala performance with Prince Charles in December 1985 to dance with Wayne Sleep to Billy Joel’s song. Brief News from Washington Newsday.