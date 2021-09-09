The statements of Brazil’s manager bolster Liverpool’s case for a three-year FIFA suspension.

Liverpool have been informed that Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino will not be available for Sunday’s Premier League match against Leeds United.

FIFA sanctioned a number of Premier League clubs this week after they failed to release players for international duty.

The Brazilian Football Association has asked FIFA to impose a five-day suspension, which will cause players to miss this weekend’s matches.

During Brazil’s World Cup qualifier versus Argentina in Sao Paulo on Sunday, health officials invaded the ground, forcing the game to be called off.

Four Argentina players based in England had to be quarantined, according to the country’s officials.

Manager Tite addressed to the press on Wednesday night ahead of Brazil’s match against Peru, and was asked about the incident on Sunday.

His remarks only serve to bolster the case of English clubs seeking to overturn FIFA’s decision.

According to GE, “a fair decision is to respect laws, and a fair decision is first and foremost the health of people.”

“The fair verdict is that the sport is essential, but it has a priority scale in which health comes first, followed by the law.”

While Liverpool considers their future steps, The Washington Newsday believes that they are confident that their players can and should be permitted to participate this weekend because they would have been unable to return from international duty as usual.

Because Brazil is currently on the government’s “red list,” players would have had to stay in a government-run quarantine hotel for ten days upon their return.

They would have missed four games as a result, prompting Premier League clubs to agree not to release players for matches in red-list countries during the international break.

FIFA has imposed comparable punishments on Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Leeds.

Leeds will be without Raphinha for their match against Liverpool on Sunday, while Liverpool will be without Firmino, Fabinho, and Alisson.