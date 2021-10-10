The ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ costume of Jason Isaacs seemed like a ‘Sausage Skin.’

Jason Isaacs has opened up about his form-fitting “Star Trek: Discovery” suit.

The English-born actor, 58, compared his position as Captain Gabriel Lorca in the series to living “within a vacuumed sausage shell” during the premiere of his new film “Mass.”

“It wasn’t so much that they were unpleasant; it was just that I prefer my testicles down somewhere near my groin rather than my throat,” Isaacs revealed in a Page Six interview on Tuesday.

“There was quite a performance that they hadn’t prepared for,” the “Harry Potter” actor said when he lifted his arms aloft. They were able to fix it, but Isaacs chose not to go into detail about how they did so.

He joked, “Far be it from me to reveal any secrets.” “Any groin discussions are covered by an NDA I signed.” After Patrick Stewart complained about his clinging Captain Picard jumpsuit, production adjusted the garment, according to Isaacs. While the new design solved some problems, it also created a new one.

He humorously inquired, “How are we going to have children?”

Over a decade ago, Stewart talked about the difficulties he had with his “Star Trek: The Next Generation” costume. It was unpleasant for him to wear, he said.

“I grew to despise the outfit. We finally got rid of it after the second season, owing to my chiropractor, who said, ‘If they don’t take you out of that outfit, we’ll file a lawsuit against Paramount for the long-term harm to your spine,’ “‘I told Newsweek,’ he said. “They were constructed of Lycra and were one size smaller than they should have been. The makers want a smooth, wrinkle-free appearance. It put a lot of pressure on the shoulders, neck, and back.” Isaacs also discussed his latest film “Mass,” which follows two couples who gather in the aftermath of a school massacre for a sad and emotional dialogue.

The actor stated that when he read the script for the first time in a Starbucks, he sobbed uncontrollably. "What's the purpose of becoming an actor if I don't do this?" he recalls wondering at the time. ""It's a story about attempting to build human connections across divides," Isaacs explained, "and how blame and hatred destroy those who blame and hate." And I don't believe there is a more vital narrative to tell in today's society that is also completely captivating."