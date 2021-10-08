The ‘Squid Game’ boosts white slip-on van sales by 7,800%.

As more individuals strive to reproduce the matching outfits worn by participants in the hit Korean thriller “Squid Game,” sales of white slip-on sneakers from Vans have increased by 7,800 percent.

In time for Halloween, costumes based on the Netflix series have started to become popular online. According to data from Sole Supplier, Vans’ white slip-on has seen a 7,800 percent increase in sales since the show aired.

According to Lyst Insights, the term “white slip-on” has witnessed a 97 percent surge in search volume on the internet.

According to Variety, the show’s popularity resulted in a 62 percent increase in search volume for red boiler suits, which are similar to the costumes worn by the game’s masked guards.

The nine-episode dystopian series follows 456 debt-ridden people who are transported to an island and forced to play in six games for a chance to earn a cash reward of $38 million.

The games that the players are forced to play are similar to those that children play. Players who do not complete each stage are killed on the spot.

Despite the gore, “Squid Game” became one of the most popular Netflix shows in the US and 89 other countries. It’s also on track to become the most-watched show in the history of the streaming channel, possibly surpassing Shona Rhimes’ historical drama “Bridgerton.” “It’s only been out for nine days, and there’s a decent chance it’ll be our largest program ever,” Ted Sarandos, a Netflix co-chief executive, said.

The Korean-language survival series, which is now eligible for a Primetime Emmy consideration, might follow in the footsteps of “Parasite,” a successful South Korean film directed by Bong Joon-hu. The series’ creators would have to pick between Primetime Emmys and International Emmys, though.

It’s unclear whether “Squid Game” will be renewed for a second season. Netflix has yet to confirm whether or not the blockbuster show will be renewed. Should Netflix order a second season, however, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has stated that he may focus on Front Man In-ho.

During an interview with The New York Times, he remarked, “‘While I was writing season one, I thought about the storylines that could be in season two if I get to do one — one would be the narrative of the Front Man…”