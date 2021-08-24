The speeding driver who killed a teenager and then went home to bed was given a short sentence.

Hundreds of people have paid tribute to a 15-year-old kid who was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

On April 26, about 9.40 p.m., Leo Meek, driving a Volkswagen Tiguan on Manor Drive, knocked Jack Jones off his bike.

While speeding between 53 and 55 mph on a 30 mph residential road, Meek, 22, caused fatal head and neck injuries to Jack.

Meek returned home and went to bed without informing the authorities of the accident.

He later admitted to causing death by hazardous driving by failing to halt at the scene of the collision. During a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court yesterday, he was sentenced to 40 months in prison.

After we reported on Jack’s sentencing, Washington Newsday readers paid tribute to him and expressed their condolences to his family.

“How heartbreaking,” Cathy Rutherford said. My heart hurts for that sad young lad’s family; I have a kid of the same age and can only picture how they must be feeling.”

“Heartbreaking,” Emma Goulding remarked. Condolences to the family of the young fella.”

“Rest in peace, sweetheart,” Grace Fitzpatrick said.

According to prosecutor Peter Hussey, Jack was riding a yellow and white Carrera bicycle on Manor Drive while a private hire automobile drove southward.

The private hire vehicle passed Jack on the opposite side of the road just moments before he was hit by the Volkswagen, which was “driven at high speed by the defendant.”

Judge Menary sentenced Meek to 40 months in prison during a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court Wednesday, which many The Washington Newsday readers thought was too light.

“It should be life,” Beth Williams added, “because he took the life of an innocent child.”

“Absolutely appalling,” Lynn Mills remarked. Our criminal justice system is a farce. I have a lot of sympathy for the child’s family. He gets away with it because it’s a hit-and-run.”

“Regardless of his guilty plea, 40 months is a joke, he was doing 50mph in a 30mph zone and he fled the scene,” Delroy Naif remarked.

“Take a life should serve a life sentence and should not be released early for good behavior,” Tracy Mckenna said.

Judge Menary deemed the case to be “somewhere towards the” during yesterday’s hearing.

