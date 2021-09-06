The ‘Southern Charm’s’ Naomie Olindo Responds to a Fan’s Question About Craig Conover’s “Success”

Alum of “Southern Charm” Years after their breakup, Naomie Olindo recently expressed her support for her ex-boyfriend Craig Conover.

On Friday, Olindo, 28, posted an Instagram selfie from her L’Abeye offices.

She stated in the caption, “@maggierawlins and @colbybillhardt informed me I could publish this.”

Many of her fans responded with fire and heart-eyes emojis in the comments section. One fan exclaimed, “This is one of the prettiest photographs you’ve ever shared!”

“I wonder how she feels knowing [that]Craig’s a complete success,” one Instagram user said.

According to Us Weekly, Olindo expressed her thoughts to the fan by saying, “She feels so fantastic and is so so pleased for him!”

The fan’s “success” was unclear, according to the site, but the 32-year-old lawyer founded a Sewing Down South shop and his own law company earlier this year.

Conover told Us Weekly exclusively in April while giving them a tour of his new business venture’s headquarters, “We used to have pillow parties, until [COVID-19] happened, and I missed the engagement with everyone.”

“That was one of the most fun elements of launching this company — conveying that message of optimism, of breaking free from conventional standards and doing whatever you wanted to do,” he continued. Sewing makes me joyful, so I’ll sew.”

Conover’s business began with a modest sewing machine in his living room. His distinctive cushions, a kitchen line, a nursery line, clothes, and more were all highlighted.

“We’ll have a small kitchen area — we got a kegerator, so Austen [Kroll’s] Trop Hop beer will be on tap here. People are welcome to come in and test it out. We’ll have ordinary beer as well, followed by wine,” he continued. “And we’ve worked out a deal with a local cheese business to bring cheese and meats in here.”

When Olindo and Conover met at the College of Charleston, he was a senior and she was a freshman, they were both seniors. They were in the same social circle, but they didn’t start dating until after they had graduated. Before calling it quits in 2017, they had been together for almost three years.

In the comments area of one of her Instagram photos, Olindo revealed their breakup, which included a photo of her with another man. “Unfortunately, that is not the case. But we’re still great friends,” she told fans who inquired if she and Conover were still dating at the time.

After her divorce, Olindo is currently unmarried. Brief News from Washington Newsday.