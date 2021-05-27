The ‘South Park Creators’ were given a gift by the US Marines. Saddam Hussein signed photo given to Trey Parker and Matt Stone: ‘We’re Extremely Proud’

South Park has sparked a lot of controversy over the years, but the show’s shock value was always in service of comedy. The show frequently mocks real-life celebrities, parodying the news and spinning it in a funny way. Former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein was a real-life character who appeared frequently on the show. Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park, have an incredible story about how they obtained a signed photo of the late dictator.

South Park was ranked the 22nd best sitcom of all time by Rolling Stone.

The success of South Park is the reason for the show’s long run on Comedy Central. During its multi-decade run on the network, it has amassed a sizable fan base. Of course, it’s popular for a reason: it combines the finest of toilet humor with cutting satire and razor-sharp current wit.

Rolling Stone, as the arbiter of pop culture, knows a thing or two about music, movies, and comedy. That’s why, when it comes to ranking the greatest sitcoms of all time, it’s only natural to take them seriously. In their list of the greatest sitcoms, they ranked South Park an impressive 22nd.

The ranking is well-earned. South Park has done a great job taking figures from both pop culture and history and using them as comedic devices. For example, the show has made numerous digs at Hussein over the years, especially when he was still alive.

The role of Saddam Hussein in ‘South Park’

South Park has a number of well-known people as characters. Baseball legend Barry Bonds, actor Tom Cruise, and rapper/producer Kanye West, for example, have all been mentioned.