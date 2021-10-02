The Sons Of Legends Attempt To Save Everyone in ‘One Piece’ 1027 Raw Scans

Momo will finally learn how to wield Flame Clouds in “One Piece” 1027, as well as King and Zoro’s epic battle and Luffy’s one-on-one battle with the formidable yonko, Kaido.

Thanks to industry insiders, the most recent batch of “One Piece” 1027 raw scans is currently available online. The victorious Nekomamushi covers his eyes to maintain his regular shape, while Charlotte Perospero lies knocked out on the ground in the first section of the chapter.

The clouds continue to part as a result of Luffy and Kaido’s collision, leaving Onigashima floating in the night sky. While Yamato is watching the yonko-tier battle, Luffy approaches him and asks him to assist Momonosuke, who is stuck on the edge of the floating island and unable to leap.

Yamato leaps onto Momo’s shoulders and instructs him on the Flame Cloud. Kaido, on the other hand, recognizes this and attempts to pursue his son and Momo. Luffy stops Yonko by encircling Kaido’s neck with his knees.

Meanwhile, Momo falls off the island after realizing that Kaido is hunting them down, and Luffy summons Yamato. “I understand, you want to fight alone, right?” Kaido’s son responds. Yamato teaches Momo how to produce Flame Clouds as he falls, and readers will see Oden’s son finally strolling in the sky in “One Piece” 1027.

Yamato also witnesses pebbles slowly sliding off Onigashima’s floating island, and soon believes the entire island is ready to collapse. He deduces that this is due to Kaido’s strength weakening and becoming unstable.

Yamato also warns Momonosuke that once Kaido is defeated, the Flame Clouds that have been holding the floating island in place will vanish. Because of the enormous amount of weaponry and explosives on the floating island, it acts as a massive bomb, and if it falls on the Flower Capital, both allies and adversaries, including innocent people, will be slaughtered.

Momo’s initial reaction is to inform Luffy, but Yamato pushes him to build Flame Clouds to help support the floating island. Yamato informs Oden’s son that Luffy is already carrying everything on his back, and that since he won’t be able to defeat Kaido without the Straw Hats’ captain, he shouldn’t add to Luffy’s worries.

Yamato also requests that Momo intervene to prevent Onigashima from collapsing into the Flower Capital. On the live Floor, Queen is enraged after witnessing King ruthlessly attack everyone. Even if Zoro was able to halt it with his own attacks, King's attacks are far too powerful.