The ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ trailer, starring Jim Carrey, has been released by Paramount Pictures [Watch].

The trailer for “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” starring Jim Carrey as Doctor Eggman in the highly anticipated animated film, has been released by Paramount Pictures.

The clip, which was released on Thursday by the production and distribution business, begins with Sonic, played by Ben Schwartz, staring out over Seattle from the top of a tall skyscraper while police sirens blare in the background.

Sonic then gets a “quick stretch” and grabs a “fast snack” before jumping from the building, as though he’s getting ready for a mission.

Sonic can be seen soaring into a moving police van in the next scene. He throws the driver out so he may take control of the vehicle and apprehend the criminal the cops are looking for. He finds a woman in the center of the road and manages to escape her during the chase. “Nobody’s going to get hurt,” he says. Following that, Sonic can be seen in a boat with Green Hills Sheriff Tom Wachowski, who is played by James Marsden, having a heart-to-heart conversation.

Marsden informs Sonic, “Pretending to be Batman Blue Justice,” to which Sonic responds, “Trademark pending.”

“I just got goosebumps,” Sonic adds to the officer.

“You’re still a youngster,” the sheriff responds, “believe me, there will come a time when your powers will be needed, but you don’t pick that moment; it chooses you.”

A massive hurricane wreaks havoc on Green Hills in the next scene. A spaceship also arrives in the city, and Carrey can be seen stepping out of it, wearing a big mustache.

“Since I’ve been gone, I discovered the source of ultimate power that sounds big it’s been on my vision board for years hope I’m not too late,” he says, before adding, “Since I’ve been gone, I discovered the source of ultimate power that sounds big it’s been on my vision board for years hope I’m not too late.”

Knuckles and Sonic fight it out in the final scene of the trailer.

“Today’s prognosis calls for a 100 percent possibility of adventure,” according to the caption from Paramount Pictures. “Check out the new trailer for #SonicMovie2, which will be released exclusively in theaters on April 8, 2022.” The sequel’s trailer has been well-received, despite the fact that many people thought the first installment wasn’t that thrilling.

“Ok, first one wasn’t the best, but this looks awesome,” one fan remarked.

“In terms of action, my boy is flying! April can’t arrive fast enough for me “Added another supporter.

On April 8, 2022, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” will be released.