The song ‘Love Is Blind’ is from the album ‘Love Is Blind.’ Jessica Batten Discloses the Truth About Mark Cuevas’s ‘Betrayal’ Drama

Jessica Batten Discloses the Truth About Mark Cuevas's 'Betrayal' Drama

After their breakup, Jessica Batten harbors no bad sentiments toward her ex-fiancé Mark Cuevas.

The “Love Is Blind: After the Altar” star revealed that she is “very, super happy for” Cuevas, who has now moved on with a new fiancée, Aubrey Rainey, and welcomed a baby boy on April 24 on E! News’ “Daily Pop” on Wednesday.

Despite reports that her ex-fiancé cheated on her during their relationship, Batten made it clear that she has no animosity against him.

“We truly had an agreement on the show,” she added of their rumored planned separation at the altar. We knew it wasn’t going to work out in the end, so we weren’t planning on saying yes that day. It was a great shock to me when everything went down and he was wailing on his mother and stuff like that.”

Cuevas allegedly texted Batten the next day to “apologize for all the treachery,” according to Batten. However, according to reports, the broadcast solely aired Cuevas’ side of the tale.

“When it all came together, it was a whole different tale than the one I had to deal with,” she explained. “Because he was my guy,” I explained. We were also the best of friends, and I was waiting to see what would happen with us. I couldn’t believe what I saw when it happened.”

“I believed at some time, especially with the disgrace I was going through, he would have the confidence to come out and tell the real story,” she continued. “Time passes.”

During the three-part “Love Is Blind: After the Altar” special, which released Wednesday on Netflix, Batten also addressed the cheating claims.

According to Insider, Batten felt like a “idiot” for getting engaged to Cuevas despite hints that he may have been unfaithful when they were together.

Cuevas had left their home for hours at a time, and she had once asked him why. Cuevas told Batten that he became engrossed in a conversation with a woman he’d met. Batten went on to say that she thought the woman was Cuevas’ current fiancée, Rainey.

Lauren "LC" Chamblin, a competitor on "Love Is Blind," apparently feels Cuevas cheated on her while they dated last year. She revealed that she ended their relationship six weeks after discovering a Reddit post depicting Cuevas on a date with.