The song “Butter” by BTS has been on Billboard’s Pop Airplay Chart for ten weeks.

This week’s Pop Airplay chart, which ranks songs with the highest audience reach on mainstream pop stations across the United States, has “Butter” at No. 9. Only a few South Korean musicians have made it to the top of the charts, according to Forbes. The most significant aspect of “Butter” is the number of weeks it has remained on the chart despite new songs being released every week.

After 20 weeks on the Pop Airplay chart, the group’s song “Dynamite” still holds the record for the most weeks spent there. According to the research, it outperformed Psy’s “Gangnam Style,” which topped the charts for 19 weeks in 2012.

BTS’ previous hit, “MIC Drop,” spent ten weeks on Billboard’s Pop Airplay list.

After ten weeks, the song “Butter” is still at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100.

For one week, it was temporarily displaced by “Permission to Dance,” however it swiftly returned to No. 1, while the other BTS song plummeted to No. 7.

BTS also made history by becoming the first musical group since 2018 to replace their No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with one of their own tracks, according to Billboard.

BTS joins other megastars such as The Beatles, BoyzIIMen, Outkast, and the Black Eyed Peas in the category of a pair or group who replaced their own No. 1 single on Billboard’s Hot 100 with another chart-topping track.

The septet also joins Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and Drake as musicians with at least four Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 debuts.