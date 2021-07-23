The ‘slap test’ of celebrities on Gogglebox Ronan Kemp received floor fans from his father, Martin Kemp.

Martin Kemp’s “slap test” hoax to assess how serious his son Ronan’s sunburn was sent celebrity Gogglebox viewers reeling.

Lorraine Kelly, Clare Balding, and Denise Van Outen were among the celebs that sat on the sofa for the newest episode of the Channel 4 show.

The celebs watched a variety of shows, including ITV News, AppleTV+’s newest musical Schmigadoon!, and Sexy Beasts, a new Netflix dating show.

The father-son duo of Ronan and Martin Kemp, on the other hand, was the talk of the town.

Ronan was severely sunburned at the start of the episode, having spent far too much time basking in this month’s lovely sunshine.

He began showing his father his injured leg after hobbling to his seat on the sofa, and the Spandau Ballet singer couldn’t believe his kid had gotten so seriously burned.

“You’re insane for sleeping in the sun for that long,” he added.

“Did you know there’s a way to tell if you’re sunburned?”

Martin then slapped Ronan’s exposed leg before bursting into laughter, leaving the Capital FM DJ wincing in pain.

Martin’s hands-on prank had admirers on Twitter in fits of laughter.

“Oh my god, I can’t believe Martin just slapped Romans leg,” Charlie tweeted. #CelebrityGogglebox @romankemp” “Must of bloody hurt #CelebrityGogglebox @romankemp”

“@realmartinkemp,” Melaine wrote. I adore you, but you’d be picking your teeth up off the floor if you smacked my sunburn. @romankemp, how did you not punch your father? But I’ll say this: you’re a dope for being so burned. #CelebrityGogglebox”

“Ouch,” Mike said with a smiley face emoji.

@realmartinkemp nasty with the slap on @romankemp’s sunburn! Darren added. #CelebrityGogglebox