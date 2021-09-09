The sister of a man discovered dead on a mountain said her brother intended to “make the most of summer.”

After ascending a mountain in Ireland, a footballer and instructor was discovered dead.

Kieran James Halliwell had gone to Ireland with his family for a vacation, but opted to stay longer to climb Mweelrea Mountain and make the most of his time there.

Mountain Rescue discovered the Atherton Town player, who was originally from Billinge, dead a few days later after suffering “severe chest injuries.”

The New Park School teacher, who also volunteered at Manchester Children’s Hospital instructing bedbound sufferers, ascended to the summit of the mountain on August 15, according to an inquest.

After reaching the pinnacle of the mountain, he sent a s elfie to his family but stopped responding to texts a few while later, according to the MEN.

Mountain Rescue discovered him unresponsive three days later, according to police coroner’s officer Julieann Hyde.

“On August 15, Kieran went to climb the mountain,” she stated.

“He did not return from his trek and was discovered dead on August 18 by Mountain Rescue.”

Kieran was born in Billinge and raised in Leigh before relocating to Urmston in recent years.

“He didn’t have a wife or children, he was just happy being with his family,” his sister Bernadette Halliwell said after his death.

“He wanted to make the most of his summer vacation and stayed in Ireland to do so.

“My parents haven’t gotten any rest. It’s a horrible situation. I couldn’t believe it; I’d just spent that time with him in Ireland.

“He made certain that we all had a great time. We went to the beach and he took us out for a lunch.

“We went swimming and diving into the water. That was the last time I saw him.

“We can’t believe what we’re hearing. It hasn’t really hit me yet.”

Kieran died of a lung haemorrhage caused by lung puncture caused by acute chest injuries, according to a post mortem performed by Dr Tamas Nemeth.

Senior coroner Timothy Brennand postponed the hearing to February 10, 2022, and informed the court that coronal procedures will be held in Ireland, which will take precedence.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to Mayo coroner Patrick O’Connor,” he stated.

