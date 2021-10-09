The single “No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish has gone platinum.

Billie Eilish has reason to rejoice again again. In the United Kingdom, her track “No Time to Die,” which serves as the theme song for the new James Bond film of the same name, has gone platinum.

The song, which was released in February 2020, has now been purchased or streamed over 1 million times in the United Kingdom. According to NME, the song has also been awarded platinum in other countries, including Canada and Australia.

Eilish Friday was congratulated on the success of her single by the official James Bond Twitter account.

At the formal platinum record presentation, Eilish and her brother and writing collaborator Finneas posed alongside “No Time to Die” stars Daniel Craig and Rami Malek, according to a photo tweeted by the account.

“Congratulations to @BillieEilish on her platinum single #NoTimeToDie. “At the #NoTimeToDie screening event and platinum record presentation, here are Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Billie Eilish, and @Finneas,” the tweet stated.

According to the BBC, Eilish, then 18 years old, was the first woman and the youngest artist to reach number one in the UK charts with a Bond song last year. “No Time to Die” was also her first No. 1 single in the United Kingdom, and the song went on to set a record for the most 007 single sales.

The song debuted at number 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. Since Adele’s “Skyfall,” which debuted and peaked at no. 8 in 2012, it was the highest-charting Bond theme on the chart.

Enrique Lazaro, a pianist, composer, and arranger, commended Hans Zimmer, a prominent film music composer, and Eilish’s work on “No Time to Die.” The music, he claims, “fits well in the movie.” Meanwhile, according to the Independent, Zimmer’s music for “No Time to Die” recently became the highest-charting James Bond album in the United Kingdom in the franchise’s history.

Following the premiere of the “No Time to Die” film last week, the soundtrack CD debuted at no. 7 on the Official Charts Company rankings. Based on physical sales, paid downloads, and streaming, the organization publishes charts for the British record business.

“The triumphant return of Bond, James Bond, this autumn has been a huge film for the nation post-lockdown, and the amazing success of the soundtrack record has reinforced just how much we adore a Bond score,” said Martin Talbot, the Official Charts Company’s chief executive.

“The inclusion of Billie Eilish and Johnny Marr with Hans Zimmer this time has extended the audience for this OST more than ever,” he concluded. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.