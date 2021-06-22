The Showrunners of ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ on Possible Crossovers – ‘Never Say Never’

NCIS: Hawai’i is the newest spin-off in the iconic NCIS franchise, and it will debut on CBS this fall. From the now-cancelled NCIS: New Orleans, executive producers Christopher Silber and Jan Nash have moved on to the new Aloha State spin-off.

There are still a lot of unknowns about NCIS: Hawai’i as it enters its first season. Will it, like the previous series in the franchise, have crossovers? There’s a chance, according to Silber and Nash.

The production team for ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ has a lot of franchise expertise.

NCIS: Hawai’i was created by former NOLA showrunners Silber and Nash, which is why they are going from New Orleans to the Hawaiian Islands. Matt Bosack, a writer and producer for SEAL Team, is also a member of the creative team.

The series premiere is directed and executive produced by Larry Teng. Teng has a long-term arrangement with CBS Studios, so he may return to helm future episodes. Teng has already directed five episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles, so he’s no stranger to the franchise.

Jane Tennant, NCIS: Hawai’i’s first female SAC, will be played by Vanessa Lachey. She’s been regarded as diplomatic as well as hard-charging. https://t.co/wmz7kTjL7R

May 2, 2021 — Variety (@Variety)

CBS has also staffed the show’s writers room. In addition to Lachey, they’ve also made some cast announcements.

The network has confirmed 6 cast members so far

Lachey’s Tennant was the network’s first casting announcement. She will be the team leader, like Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs on NCIS, LL Cool J’s Sam Hanna on NCIS: Los Angeles, and Scott Bakula’s Dwayne Pride on NCIS: New Orleans.

Jane is a single mom of two kids. Her son will be played by Kian Talan, but the network has yet to announce who will play the daughter or Jane’s ex-husband.

Yasmine Al-Bustami will play junior NCIS team member Lucy. Jason Antoon will be Ernie, a Cyber Intelligence Specialist and Hawaii expert. Noah Mills will play Jesse, a former homicide detective who is Tennant’s confidante. And, Tori Anderson will play Agent Kate Whistler.