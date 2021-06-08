The Showrunners of ‘Nancy Drew’ Tease What Does the Future Hold for Nancy and Ace?

In the last episodes of season 2, Nancy Drew teased a relationship between Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Ace (Alex Saxon). Both of them are plainly in love with each other. When the CW drama returns for season 3, showrunners tease that the show will go deeper into their relationship.

In the second season of ‘Nancy Drew,’ Nancy and Ace began to develop feelings for each other.

Since the first season of Nancy Drew, Ace and Nancy have been dating different people. Nancy had a brief romance with the now-dead Owen Marvin after a brief relationship with Nick (Tunji Kasim) (Miles Gaston Villanueva).

She also began a romance with Gil Bobbsey in season 2. (Praneet Akilla). Ace goes on a romantic retreat with Gil’s twin sister, Amanda, after dating Laura Tandy (Stevie Lynn Jones) (Aadila Dosani).

Is Season 3 of ‘Nancy Drew’ Canceled or Renewed?

Despite the fact that Nancy and Ace were in separate relationships, they appeared to have acquired new affections for one another. Throughout the season, the two have exchanged heated stares, indicating that they are head over heels in love.

Nancy sees Ace in the season 2 finale, as she is stuck in her head with the wraith. And the two are on the verge of kissing. When she wakes up, Ace is there, holding her hand and reassuring her she’s stronger than she realizes.

The showrunners of ‘Nancy Drew’ share what’s next for Nancy and Ace.

Nancy Drew showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor discussed Nancy and Ace’s interaction in season 2 with ET. They also hinted that when the show returns for season 3, it will delve deeper into their affections for each other.

"There's something special about Nancy and Ace's relationship since it's built on friendship and mutual respect, as well as the fact that they genuinely care about each other…