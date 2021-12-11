The Showrunner of ‘And Just Like That’ Explains Why He Killed Off A Major Character In The First Episode.

Michael Patrick King, the showrunner of “And Just Like That,” has spoken out over his decision to kill off a significant character in the first episode.

The HBO Max reboot of “Sex and the City” began on Thursday, but the first episode concluded with Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) husband, John “Big” James Preston, dying tragically (Chris Noth). Mr. Big died in the arms of Carrie, who had just returned home after a piano recital, after suffering a heart attack after finishing his 1,000th Peloton cycle.

According to Variety, King said he chose to take off Big because it was “perfect for Carrie’s character” during a virtual roundtable on Friday.

The showrunner explained, “[Carrie] has never been able to have him.” “She didn’t get him until the conclusion of the series, and she’s only had him for a short period. Now he’s gone, but not because of another woman on the Upper East Side or a divorce — but because of something she can’t explain, a death.” According to the executive producer, the first two episodes were designed to be as genuine as possible, and the way they were set up made them more dramatic. Carrie’s life after she lost the love of her life will be explored in the following episodes.

“Carrie Bradshaw, we assume, is distraught. So we’ll let her heal and mourn, then return and go on “Added he. “I have no desire to lead the audience into the woods in the dark and leave them there without a flashlight. We’re not going to abandon Carrie on her alone. But how do we go about doing it? What motivates us to do it? It remains to be seen how far it will go.” According to King, the revived series’ purpose was to be different from the original. “And Just Including That” introduces four new characters (Karen Pittman, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, and Sara Ramirez) and addresses topics like diversity, racism, alcoholism, sorrow, and gender identity.

Carrie’s voiceovers narrating the show were also modified by King. “Except for one sentence at the end, there is no voiceover. This is due to Carrie’s lack of foresight “He went on to clarify. “I obliterated her entire world. She only says one sentence at the end of each performance. And it’s happening right now.” Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who played Miranda and Charlotte, respectively, spoke out about Mr. Big’s demise.

