The shopping center apologizes for fining disabled persons in the parking lot.

Despite showing blue badges, disabled motorists parked in a Wirral shopping centre car park have been fined.

People parking in the Cherry Tree Centre car park in Liscard have been taking to social media in droves to protest about the fines, despite the fact that they are exempt from paying to park because they have a blue badge license.

Since August, when the Cherry Tree Centre announced that the car park had found a new operator, the car park has been handled by Smart Parking.

Because rodents the size of cats rule the streets, children are unable to play outside.

In August, parking fees were stopped for two weeks as the shopping center searched for a new provider.

Cherry Tree Centre said on social media at the time that charges would remain the same as before, and that customers would need to bring their car registration to the machine to obtain a ticket.

“Smart Parking, who have taken over the operation of the car parks, will be commencing charges on Wednesday, August 25, 2021,” according to the ad.

“When obtaining a ticket for the duration of your visit from the payment terminals, you must input your complete, valid car registration.”

When the change was revealed, it prompted outrage, with some claiming that the system could cause problems for people who aren’t familiar with number plate recognition auto parking systems, and others wondering if blue badge holders would be exempt.

A Cherry Tree Centre representative responded to the concerns by saying that there would be a “ten minute grace period” and that Blue Badge holders would be entitled for free parking for up to three hours.

However, issues arose immediately after the new parking system went live, with many Blue Badge holders reporting receiving penalties while presenting their badges.

The Washington Newsday published an article earlier this month about two grandmothers who were fined £100 for parking in the car park.

Pauline Coathup, Alison Jones’s 80-year-old mother, was perplexed when she got her £100 fine (reduced to £60 if paid within 14 days), according to Alison Jones.

“As she always does, my mother parked in the disabled parking bay with her blue badge on display,” she explained.

“The summary comes to an end.”