‘The Shock Still Won’t Let Me Accept,’ G-Eazy Says of His Mother’s Death.

On Wednesday, G-Eazy announced the death of his mother, Suzanne Olmsted, on Instagram.

He posted a series of images along with a touching message.

“The shock still won’t let me accept the notion that I’ll never get to hug you in person again,” the 32-year-old rapper wrote in an emotional tribute.

He also called his mother “my queen, my hero, and everything.” The rapper stated that he couldn’t stop crying and that his eyes, body, and face were hurting as a result.

“There’s no safe place to hide, and there’s no manner to lay, sit, or stand that doesn’t hurt,” the rapper said. The agony is unbearable. But I’m relieved to know you’re done with yours.” The “Everything Will Be Okay” performer described his mother as a “definition of super-human” who had to deal with “impossible circumstances” throughout her life.

“As deeply as I was worried about you and your physical health, I didn’t realize the extent of just how worried you were about me until you sent me the hardest letter I’ve ever had to read,” he said, adding, “I didn’t realize the extent of just how worried you were about me until you sent me the hardest letter I’ve ever had to read.”

The rapper stated that he made the decision to seek alcohol and drug treatment, but it was his mother’s letter that “ultimately persuaded” him.

G-Eazy admitted that hearing the news was terrible and that “nothing will ever go forward,” but he recalled his mother’s instruction to always take “one step at a time.” In this difficult situation, the rapper is fortunate to have a brother, James Wolcott Gillum, to hold and lean on.

“Our hearts are broken, yet they are overflowing with love and thankfulness for the life you have given us.” He said, “With us always… we love you mom.”

G-Eazy uploaded a series of images of his mother when he was younger, as well as his brother spending time with her.

Many celebs expressed their support in the poignant post’s comments section. “Rest up dear girl always gave me the most love,” commented Canadian rapper Drake, while actor LaKeith Stanfield just added a heart and a raised hand emoji.