The sexual allegation charges against Prince Andrew are deemed “unsolvable” by Prince Charles, according to a report.

According to reports, Prince Charles believes Prince Andrew’s sexual allegation charges are “unsolvable.”

The Prince of Wales apparently indicated his brother might not be able to return to royal life in an interview this week, as he faces mounting scrutiny over sexual assault claims.

Prince Andrew was charged with sex crimes in federal court in New York on Monday, including the alleged sex trafficking of a juvenile girl by his acquaintance and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. With Prince Andrew’s legal woes mounting, a royal family source told the New York Times that Charles believes his brother’s place in the monarchy is “unrecoverable.”

The source told the magazine, “This will be unwelcome reputational damage to the monarchy’s institution.”

While Prince Charles “loves his brother and has the ability to sympathize with the slings and arrows that his brother receives,” he “long ago realized that it is probably an insurmountable situation,” according to the insider.

“This will undoubtedly reinforce in the prince’s mind that there is no way back for the duke, because the phantom of this accusation keeps reappearing with horrible regularity,” the source continued.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who said she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times between 1999 and 2002, filed a lawsuit against the prince under the Child Victims Act in New York on Monday.

“I was trafficked to him and sexually abused by him, as the lawsuit details. I’m going to hold Prince Andrew responsible for what he did to me. “Neither the powerful nor the wealthy are immune from being held accountable for their actions,” she told People.

Prince Andrew said in November 2019 that he will be stepping aside from his royal duties because of his relationship with Epstein. The Epstein sex trafficking story had become a “serious interruption” to the royal family, he remarked at the time.