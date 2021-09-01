The September Activity Schedule for ‘Demon Slayer’ Appears To Lead To A Season 2 Release Date Announcement.

Season 2 of “Demon Slayer” is one of the most eagerly awaited anime releases of the year, following the franchise’s box office success. While it is not yet confirmed that the anime’s second season will launch in October, it looks that the franchise’s schedule this month will lead to the anime’s rumored release date announcement.

On Monday, the official website of the anime “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” released five special collections of the blockbuster first season with new footage. It also disclosed the timetable for the special compilations on Fuji TV, which will begin on September 11 with The Sibling’s Bond Arc.

The Asakusa Arc will take place on September 12, Suzumi Mansion Arc on September 18, Mt. Natagumo Arc on September 19, and The Hashira Meeting/Butterfly Mansion Arc on September 23. New key visuals, end credit scenes, eyecatchers, and episode previews will be featured in both the Asakusa Arc and Tsuzumi Mansion Arc specials.

Meanwhile, a trailer for a new Ufotable project will be shown throughout the specials The Sibling’s Bond, Mt. Natagumo Arc, and The Hashira Meeting/Butterfly Mansion Arc. The presentation of these anime specials is expected to lead to the Sept. 25 television premiere of the blockbuster box office hit “Demon Slayer-Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train.”

Back in July, DemonSlayerSc, a Twitter user who goes by the handle DemonSlayerSc, disclosed the TV premiere of “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.” Aside from revealing fresh information, the source also suggested that the “Demon Slayer” Season 2 release date could be announced on September 25.

Many websites speculated in February that the much-anticipated anime’s second season would release in October. Unfortunately, this window is not official, as Ufotable has yet to confirm the anime’s exact release date. So far, the Japanese animation studio has stated that the anime’s second season will be released this year.

Season 1 of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” premiered in April 2019. The anime series is also available on Hulu, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Netflix, and is based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge.