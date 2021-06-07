The Secret Meaning of Many of Queen Elizabeth’s Stunning Brooches

The jewelry collection of Queen Elizabeth is one of the most remarkable on the planet. It’s encrusted with gold, platinum, and silver, as well as large diamonds, rubies, pearls, and other gemstones. Her Majesty’s jewels, on the other hand, aren’t only for blinging up her attire. Many of the items have intriguing hidden meanings. Her exquisite brooch collections, in particular.

The Scarab Brooch was given to Queen Elizabeth by her late husband.

The Scarab Brooch was given to Queen Elizabeth by Prince Philip in 1966, and it has a unique value. Andrew Grima designed this yellow gold ring, which is embellished with carved rubies and diamonds.