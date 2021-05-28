The Secret Ingredient in Ree Drummond’s Barbecue Potato Salad Is What Sets It Apart From Others

Ree Drummond’s Barbecue Potato Salad is the ideal flavor-infused carbohydrate meal that’s excellent for any occasion.

The tang of the secret ingredient called for by the Pioneer Woman completes the smokey sweetness of the barbecue sauce.

Drummond has a collection of grilling accessories.

In 2019, the Food Network celebrity teamed up with Kraft Heinz to create her own range of “barbecue sauces, pasta sauces, and ranch dressings/dips.”

“I love creating handmade meals to share with Ladd and the kids, but like other busy home cooks, there are days when I don’t have time to create everything from scratch,” Drummond said at the time.

“My new dressings and sauces reduce prep time while maintaining my hallmark, can’t-get-enough-of-it flavor at your dinner table. Now you can focus on what really matters: spending time with your family and enjoying that delicious meal.”

The key to this potato salad’s success is the secret ingredient.

Drummond’s Barbecue Potato Salad (recipe here) contains all of the ingredients found in most potato salads: potatoes, mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper, parsley leaves, and, of course, barbecue sauce.

What’s the secret component in it? Pickled onions in a hurry. In this mild-mannered dish, the specially marinated vegetable carries a lot of flavor.

Vinegar, honey, red chile flakes, dill, and sliced red onion are all you need. In a tightly-sealing jar, combine all of the ingredients, along with a little water, and steep for about half an hour. According to Drummond’s recipe, they can be kept in the fridge for up to a week.

… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.