The seasoned talent booker is assisting artists in furthering their careers.

Josh Brusilovsky, better known as Josh Bru, is one man who has turned his side hustle into a business.

Josh works in the booking, management, and marketing of musicians.

Artist managers play a significant role in the music industry because they deal with and prepare for their clients on a daily basis, assisting them in improving and shaping their careers.

Booking concerts, organizing marketing campaigns, assisting with album planning, monitoring social media accounts, and other management tasks are all part of an artist manager’s job description.

To play this game, one must possess qualities such as enthusiasm, devotion, and patience. They manage the careers of musicians and, as a result, create a platform for them to rise to the top of the business.

They are also responsible for managing the artist’s brand, revenue streams, and external relationships. They manage the careers of musicians and give a platform for them to advance in the business.

Josh Bru moved to Chicago to study business at DePaul University, and after developing an interest in music management, he began doing promotions for smaller nightlife venues in the city as a side hustle.

Josh went on to create his own entertainment company, which grew into the major talent buyer in Chicago’s nightlife scene.

Since then, he’s employed over a dozen people to sell events all throughout Chicago.

Josh’s premier entertainment firm has put aside more than $250,000 for artists to perform at various nightlife establishments across the United States.

DJ Khaled, Migos, Jack Harlow, Playboi Carti, 24k Gold, Blueface, Shoreline Mafia, Travis Scott, and Saweetie are just a few of the artists who have cooperated with the company.

According to Josh, a sale is successful only when the cost of the booking artist is three to four times the cost of the transaction.

Josh Bru adds, “This is a good metric to make money constantly.”

Josh has developed a lot of connections and got a lot of experience working with different and well-known people in the industry since beginning his own company.

Josh has worked hard to get to where he is now, and he vows to work with other artists in the future to help them develop their brand and market.