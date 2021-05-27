The Season 6 finale of ‘Chicago Med’ left us with a lot of unanswered questions.

We were perplexed by Chicago Med. At the end of Season 6, there were a number of loose ends. Torrey DeVitto (Dr. Natalie Manning) and Yaya DaCosta (April Sexton), two series regulars, are said to be leaving the show. However, it didn’t appear that their stories were finished. We also don’t know what’s up with Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss). Here’s a recap of the season finale of Chicago Med.

[Warning: this episode contains spoilers for the Season 6 finale of Chicago Med.]

April has an interview for a nurse practitioner program.

April missed her first interview date during Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 16 (titled “I Will Come to Save You”), but she was allowed to reschedule. She was so preoccupied with assisting patients that she completely forgot about the interview. The interviewer complimented her on the majority of her recommendations.

One of the people who filed a suggestion questioned April’s decision. When she inquires about the negative reference, the interviewer informs her that trauma doctors are a “prickly bunch.”

April deduces that the negative recommendation was most likely given by Dean Archer (Steven Weber). A letter for April arrives later. She learns that she has been accepted into the nurse practitioner program. April does not resign in this episode, thus we must infer she did so in order to participate in the nurse practitioner school.

What will happen to Natalie and Will is another unsolved question. Will had already been dismissed by the time Natalie admitted to stealing the trial medications. Will they both be fired because they were both involved in the deception?

Maggie wishes to inform Vanessa that she is her mother.

Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) is still having trouble telling her daughter, Vanessa, that she is her biological mother. Vanessa, on the other hand, discovers the information on her own. She warns Maggie not to tell anyone about their relationship. She doesn’t want anyone to think she was given a residency due to favoritism. Vanessa is displeased with… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.