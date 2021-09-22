The Season 5 Premiere of ‘The Resident’ Handled Emily VanCamp’s Departure.

This year, The Resident lost a crucial character when Nic Nevin’s actress Emily VanCamp announced her departure for new projects (including possibly a much bigger role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe).

VanCamp did not appear in the Season 5, Episode 1 premiere, but she was still a character on the Fox show. Conrad Hawkins (played by Matt Czuchry) was left alone with their infant for the first time when she ‘appeared’ via a phone call.

Nic isn’t expected to return to the Chastain Park Memorial, and the show’s trailers and poster hint to a tragic ending for Conrad, it appears like The Resident is planned a sad ending for VanCamp’s character.

Here’s how the show handled with VanCamp’s absence in the Season 5 premiere, as well as all we know about how the producers planned to write Nic off.

Nic was nowhere to be seen in the Season 5 premiere of The Resident.

Nic is at a spa retreat in Episode 1 dubbed “Da Da,” getting some rest after a few months as a new parent.

VanCamp does not appear in the episode, but she did record some audio so that we can hear her voice on the phone as she calmed Conrad about being alone with the baby for the first time.

She’s on her way home from the spa by the end of the episode, and her husband texts her to say he “can’t wait to see you tomorrow.”

We know the actor isn’t coming back to the show, so it’s unlikely she’ll return to Atlanta — after all, the show would have to explain why we never see her at the hospital or at the house she lives with Conrad and baby Gigi.

How will Emily VanCamp be written off by The Resident?

Police appear at Conrad’s door in the Season 5, Episode 2 teaser, ostensibly to deliver some bad news. The doctor’s life is going to be turned upside down, according to the narration in this promo: “This season, lives change forever.”

