The schedule for the second season of ‘Demon Slayer’ has been revealed, as well as the episode details.

Although the official debut date for Season 2 of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” has yet to be announced, a new and intriguing set of data about the anime adaptation’s comeback, including broadcast details, has been made public online.

The official website for “Demon Slayer” recently posted an update on the second season’s broadcast schedule. Despite the lack of a release date, the site announced that Season 2 will air continuously during this year’s fall anime season (first cour) and into next year’s winter anime season (second cour).

Season 2 of “Demon Slayer” will be broadcast on Fuji TV in Japan every Sunday at 11:45 p.m. JST (10:45 a.m. ET).

Fuji TV manager Yuriko Nakamura said Monday that the second season will feature uncensored animation programming.

Its late-night transmission may be owing to the sensitivity of the topic addressed by the much-anticipated season, which revolves around the Entertainment District Arc. The management of the media organization, on the other hand, promised fans that the series had been thoroughly reviewed and met the required criteria. As a result, no censorship or changes to the original story will be made to the episodes.

Meanwhile, on September 25, Fuji TV will broadcast an uncensored version of the great film “Demon Slayer-Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train.” There have been rumors that an announcement concerning the anime series’ second season will be made following the screening of the film.

The airing of five TV specials, which will show and condense the events of the anime’s first season, will precede the premiere of “Demon Slayer: Infinity Train.” New art and never-before-seen materials will be featured in the TV programs.

Surprisingly, some fans believe Season 2 of “Demon Slayer” will premiere in October. If this is true, an official statement should be made by the end of the month.

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” is a sequel to the popular manga series of the same name.

The manga, written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge, has grown in popularity since its inaugural serialization in 2016, with over 150 million copies sold as of February 2021.