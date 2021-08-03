The rumored line-up for I’m a Celeb 2021 as the program comes to Wales

There are already rumors circulating regarding who will appear on this year’s series of I’m a Celebrity…

Get Me Out of Here is coming back to Wales in November, according to the show’s producers.

ITV executives had hoped to return to Australia to film the show’s 2021 season, but this is becoming increasingly improbable.

Due of the Coronavirus outbreak, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated that the country’s borders would remain closed indefinitely.

I’m a Celebrity is returning to Wales after the Australian camp was canceled.

Producers have also opted to return to Gwrych Castle in North Wales, according to a source who spoke to the Mirror.

“The complexities of getting the complete production team, plus celebrities and presenters, as well as their families, to the other side of the world amid the current Covid travel restrictions has just proven too onerous this year,” the insider added.

“The show will return to Wales, and it will be fantastic, just as it was last year. Making I’m a Celebrity from a creepy castle at a dark, damp time of year on the Welsh coast involves a lot of humour. It’ll be hilarious.”

Following the news, bookmakers were keen to make bets about which celebrities will appear in the upcoming series.

“I’m a Celebrity…,” Betway’s Chad Yeomans stated. I Have to Get Out of Here! Filming is expected to continue at Gwrych Castle this year, and Countryfile host Matt Baker is 3/1 to put his survival abilities to the test.

“Olympian Adam Peaty joins the presenter on the list of prospective participants at 25/1, with Jamie Laing of Made in Chelsea presently holding the shortest odds at 5/2.”

The following are a some of the rumored contestants for this year.

Matt is 3/1 to enter the castle this year, according to the oddsmakers.

Matt, 43, stepped down as host of BBC’s The One Show in March and has since been on a number of farming shows.

Matt has already appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, and his management believe he would be a big hit on I’m a Celeb.

Jade from Little Mix is presently 4/1 to participate. “The summary has come to an end.”