The Royal Family was ecstatic. According to the book, Meghan Markle did not attend Prince Philip’s funeral.

According to a book, some members of the British royal family were relieved Meghan Markle did not attend Prince Philip’s funeral earlier this year.

According to a new epilogue included in the paperback release of royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s unauthorized biography on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, “Finding Freedom,” several members of the firm were “understood to have been’quietly pleased'” that Markle did not accompany Prince Harry to the funeral of Prince Philip, who died on April 9 just two months shy of his 100th birthday.

According to the book, royal insiders were concerned that the duchess’ presence would create a “circus” or “a spectacle” following the couple’s Oprah Winfrey interview, which aired a month before Prince Harry’s grandfather died.

A week later, on April 17, Prince Philip was laid to rest. Prince Harry travelled to the United Kingdom for the ceremony, but then returned home to Markle.

At the time, a palace official said Markle made “every effort” to attend her husband’s burial at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel. However, because she was already in the third trimester of her pregnancy, her doctors refused to give her medical permission to travel.

“Meghan is going to stay in California. “On doctor’s instructions, she can’t go,” an unnamed source told Us Weekly at the time. “She is too far along to fly, and it is advised that she rest in the months ahead.”

The insider claimed that Prince Harry and Markle followed the doctors’ recommendations since they were being “particularly cautious” after she had a miscarriage last summer. Lili, their second child, was born to them in June.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s reunion with the royal family at his grandfather’s burial will be documented in the new version of “Finding Freedom,” which will be released on the 24th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death on Tuesday.

According to a source “close” to Prince Harry, the funeral was “surreal” for him, but it also marked the beginning of reconciliation between him and his family, with “progress” and “efforts on all sides.”

Another unnamed source informed the authors that while Prince Harry’s journey to the United Kingdom for his grandfather’s burial had “broken the ice,” it would take much more to repair their friendship.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a modest tribute to Prince Philip after his death in April. Brief News from Washington Newsday.