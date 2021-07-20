The Royal Family is ‘nervous’ about Prince Harry’s memoir, and Charles and William are ‘concerned,’ according to a report.

According to a source, the royal family is anxious after learning that Prince Harry is working on a memoir.

On Monday, Prince Harry stated that he is writing a memoir, which will be published by Penguin Random House. Members of the royal family, according to a source, are unprepared for his book and are frightened about what he might reveal in it.

According to Us Weekly, “the royal family is shook up over the book.”

Prince Charles and Prince William are “particularly apprehensive about what Prince Harry would reveal,” particularly following a recent round of “terrible enough” criticisms directed at him.

“They have yet to obtain a copy and are unsure what to expect. The insider continued, “It’s making them anxious.”

After hearing about Prince Harry’s memoir, Twitter users have mixed feelings. Some slammed the duke and laughed about it, believing he had been dropping bombs since Megxit.

“Oh Harry, leave the autobiographies written by ghostwriters to the footballers. “Having lived three times as long as you, your Granny hasn’t felt the need to tell ‘her story,’” broadcaster Colin Brazier tweeted.

“Are you ready to hear his story? All blasted year, Prince Privacy hasn’t stopped yapping, moaning, and disparaging his family,” royal correspondent Piers Morgan said.

“I’m sorry, but who is truly interested in reading Prince Harry’s autobiography? We’ve already seen enough of both of them. Let us honor their wishes for privacy by refusing to purchase his book,” a third user remarked.

Meanwhile, supporters of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were overjoyed for his next venture. In fact, they’re already anticipating his book.

“Yay. Another wrote, “Congratulations, Prince Harry.”

“Way to go, #PrinceHarry!!!!! We’ve got you! #thebench is another New York Times Best Seller. When the book is released, I can picture these jealous haters sneaking a peek. We trust them for publicity, as usual,” a second admirer added.

“I can’t wait for this memoir to come out. Prince Harry is a visionary and caring leader who inspires many with his openness and willingness to share what he learns. “Congratulations, Random House,” remarked a third supporter.

Prince Harry’s book will be “the ultimate chronicle of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped form him,” according to the publisher’s description.

“Prince Harry will provide an honest and compelling personal portrayal, one that demonstrates to readers that behind all they believe they know lies an inspirational, courageous, and uplifting human story,” the statement continued.