The road is still closed after police received a report about a man’s safety.

Following concerns for the safety of a man, police and fire crews have stopped a road in Wirral.

From around 11.55 a.m. on Monday, September 13, Mount Pleasant Road in New Brighton, Wallasey, was sealed off by a number of police vehicles and two fire engines.

READ MORE: Disabled woman in tears after Home Bargains worker insulted her

As the emergency services dealt with the event, the route was closed to both motorists and pedestrians.

Mount Pleasant Road was closed from Rake Lane to the Quarry Park entrance, which was still available for pedestrians to go through.

While Sandrock Road remained available for traffic to be diverted down, police cordoned off Sandrock Close on both ends while they dealt with the problem.

“We can confirm that emergency services are in Wallasey today, Monday, September 13 dealing with an ongoing incident,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson stated.

“At 11:55 a.m., we were dispatched to Mount Pleasant Road in response to complaints of a guy in flats being in danger.

“A cordon has been erected, and Sandbrook Close has been closed as well.

“If at all possible, stay away from the area.”