The Rip: Release Date, Cast, and Plot for Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s New Thriller on Netflix

Netflix is set to drop another gripping crime drama, this time featuring Hollywood heavyweights Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in leading roles. The highly anticipated thriller, The Rip, promises to bring heart-pounding suspense and intricate character dynamics to the streaming platform, bolstered by an impressive ensemble cast and a tense storyline.

Scheduled for release this Friday, January 16, 2026, The Rip builds on Netflix’s strong start to the year, following a string of exciting series such as His and Hers and Run Away. After offering viewers edge-of-the-seat thrills and romance with People We Meet on Vacation, Netflix fans are eager to see what this new thriller has in store. With a riveting plot and star-studded performances, it’s shaping up to be a must-watch this weekend.

Explosive Drama and Shocking Twists Await

The film, directed by Joe Carnahan (best known for The Grey), takes place in the bustling city of Miami, where a team of police officers stumbles upon a massive stash of cash in a rundown house. But as the discovery of $20 million unfolds, trust within the team begins to erode, spiraling the situation into chaos. What should have been a routine task turns into a high-stakes situation where every decision is clouded by suspicion and personal conflict.

The plot synopsis outlines a rapidly escalating crisis: “Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.” The team’s struggle with what to do next becomes more complicated as higher-ups and external pressures intervene, leading to impossible choices for those involved.

Joining Affleck and Damon in the film are several high-profile actors, each bringing their unique talents to the screen. Affleck plays Detective Sergeant JD Byrne, while Damon takes on the role of Lieutenant Dane Dumars. The duo has frequently collaborated on projects such as Good Will Hunting and Dogma, and their dynamic is sure to be a highlight in this tense thriller.

Steven Yeun, known for his role as Glenn in The Walking Dead and films like Nope and Burning, plays Detective Mike Ro. Yeun’s casting adds another layer of depth to the film, as he brings his trademark intensity to a character grappling with difficult choices. Teyana Taylor, the Grammy-winning artist-turned-actress, rounds out the main cast as Detective Numa Baptiste, a role that marks her first major film appearance since her acclaimed performance in One Battle After Another. Lastly, Sasha Calle, best known for playing Supergirl in The Flash, portrays Desi, a pivotal figure in the investigation.

The Rip will be available for streaming starting at midnight PST on January 16. Viewers in the UK can tune in by 8 AM local time, with most European countries seeing the film’s release an hour later. The thriller’s strong cast, electrifying storyline, and tight direction by Carnahan make it a promising addition to Netflix’s ever-growing library of high-quality content.